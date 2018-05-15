Peak Sports wins design award in 3D printing

Cui Yaguang, the director of Peak Sports' Beijing product R&D center, introduces its running shoes Future 3.0 during the 3D Design Intelligence Award competition.Photo: Courtesy of Peak Sports

Peak Sports' newly-launched 3D printed shoes Future 3.0. Courtesy of Peak Sports Photo: Courtesy of Peak Sports

Leading domestic sports brand Peak Sports won the Design Comes First Award following the competition's finals at the Nanshan campus of China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province on May 8. The competition was a part of the 3D Design Intelligence Award (DIA). Peak Sports beat out its competitors with the design of its running shoes Future 3.0.DIA is one of the first international academic accolades awarded for industrial design in China. The competition offers a platform for assessment, promotion and cooperation in modern, innovative designs, which also accelerates the transition from creative ideas to production.Design Comes First is divided into three categories: biological and medical treatment, material innovation and lifestyle. To compete, participating designers need to find innovative ways to combine 3D printing technology with their designs to achieve breakthroughs in the appearance, function, texture and weight of their designs.When Design Comes First started in September 2017, 345 designs were submitted from applicants spanning 16 countries and regions. The number was then whittled down to eight finalists, including Peak's shoes Future 3.0.The shoe has a bionic structure, which makes it stand out from the crowd. Peak also introduced a new shoelace design, which makes it easier for users to lace up their Future 3.0.As Peak edges ahead in 3D printing technology research and innovation, the company will come up with more iconic designs via this advanced technology for consumers to enjoy the benefits of the customized product.