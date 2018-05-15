Momoge wetland in China's Jilin

White cranes fly over the Momoge wetland in northeast China's Jilin Province, April 29, 2018. Momoge wetland is a stopover site on the migratory route of cranes. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

A white crane flies over the Momoge wetland in northeast China's Jilin Province, April 29, 2018. Momoge wetland is a stopover site on the migratory route of cranes. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

White cranes fly over the Momoge wetland in northeast China's Jilin Province, April 29, 2018. Momoge wetland is a stopover site on the migratory route of cranes. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

White cranes fly over the Momoge wetland in northeast China's Jilin Province, April 29, 2018. Momoge wetland is a stopover site on the migratory route of cranes. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Aerial photo taken on April 29, 2018 shows white cranes in the Momoge wetland in northeast China's Jilin Province. Momoge wetland is a stopover site on the migratory route of cranes. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

A demoiselle crane is under protection in the Momoge nature reserve in northeast China's Jilin Province, April 29, 2018. Momoge wetland is a stopover site on the migratory route of cranes.(Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

White cranes fly over the Momoge wetland in northeast China's Jilin Province, April 29, 2018. Momoge wetland is a stopover site on the migratory route of cranes. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)