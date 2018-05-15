Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"I was afraid that he would hurt me, so I did not chase him."So said a woman surnamed Li whose cell phone was stolen by a man while she was walking home in Huangcun, Daxing district recently. Li was listening to music with her earphones in when a man ran up to her from behind, grabbed her neck, snatched her cell phone from her hand and ran off. Li called the police. The surveillance monitoring footage showed that the man followed Li for several meters before snatching her phone. The police found him in a nearby internet bar. He has been detained. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)