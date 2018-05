Boy monks have their hair cut during ceremony for upcoming Buddha's Birthday in Busan

Boy monks attend a ceremony for the upcoming Buddha's Birthday in Busan, South Korea, on May 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Newsis)

Boys have their hair cut during a ceremony for the upcoming Buddha's Birthday in Busan, South Korea, on May 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Newsis)

Boy monks wait to attend a ceremony for the upcoming Buddha's Birthday in Busan, South Korea, on May 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Newsis)

A boy cries while having a haircut during a ceremony for the upcoming Buddha's Birthday in Busan, South Korea, on May 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Newsis)

