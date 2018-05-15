View of archaeological site of Messene, Messinia Prefecture, Greece

Photo taken on May 14, 2018 shows the Peristyle of the Stadium at the archaeological site of Messene, Messinia Prefecture, Greece. The city of Ancient Messene was founded by the Theban general Epaminondas in 369 BC. It became the capital of the free Messenian state following a long period of occupation of the Messenian territory by the Spartans. The ancient city offers a venerable archaeological treasure for visitors. (Xinhua/Antonis Nikolopoulos)

