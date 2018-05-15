PLA base in Djibouti conducts anti-terrorism drill

The Djibouti Logistics Support Base of the People's Liberation Army conducted a live-fire exercise at high temperature on May 12 to enhance their counter-terrorism capability, Chinanews.com reported on Monday. The exercise started at 8 a.m. at a local shooting range in 40 degree plus heat, with a total of 15 programs as well as how to use various weapons in precision strikes. The program was intended to improve the combat capability of troops in regards to dealing with emergencies when in battle with terrorists. It's another drill in hot season, and raised the capability of battle command, coordinated communication, logistic and equipment support. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Pingbao)

