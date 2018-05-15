Malaysia forms committee to assist economic reforms

The Malaysian government has formed a five-member Institutional Reforms Committee to support the economic reform undertaken by the Council of Eminent Persons, a unit comprised of mainly former senior government officials and economists.



The council said in a statement Tuesday that economic reform on its own cannot bring the desired change unless accompanied by institutional reforms, thus a committee on institutional reforms has been set up.



The members of the committee are retired Court of Appeal judge K.C. Vohrah, retired Court of Appeal judge and former Suhakam commissioner Mah Weng Kwai, National Patriots Association president Mohamed Arshad Raji, Shad Saleem Faruqi, a law professor from University of Malaya, and Hakam president Ambiga Sreenevasan.



According to the statement, the committee will present its findings and recommendation to the council. The council will then present its report to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.



The council was established by Malaysian new government Saturday to advice on economic and financial matters.

