Police guard hospital after suicide bombing in Indonesia

Indonesian police officers stand guard while medical personnel transfer the coffin of a victim at Bhayangkara Hospital in Surabaya, Indonesia, on May 14, 2018. A total of 13 people were killed and scores of others injured as suicide bombers blew themselves during congregations in three churches in Surabaya city, capital of Indonesia's East Java province, on Sunday. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

