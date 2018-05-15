Bakery China 2018 turn out reflects rapid growth

China's bakery industry has entered a period of rapid growth, averaging around 20 percent between 2003 and 2016, and emerging as a global leader in the industry. In the coming years, the country is expected to become the largest producer and consumer of baked products. In 2017, China's bakery and confectionery products, including pastry, breads, biscuits, chocolates, frozen beverages, instant noodles and sweetmeats, had a total production of 35.9million tons, with a prime operating revenue of 743.2 billion yuan ($117) according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics of the People's Republic of China on bakeries that surpass the state designated scale. The statistics also reflect a year-on-year growth of 8.29 percent.

Based on a population of 1.37 billion, the annual consumption of bread per capita in China in 2017 was only 4.4 kilogram, the China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry (CABCI) found. However, compared to an average of 10 kilograms in South Korea, over 20 kilograms in Japan, and over 70-80 kilograms in the US and Western European countries, it is obvious that China holds great potential for growth and expansion. Fast urbanization and the diversification of people's diets will be the key drivers of growth for the bakery industry in China.An important indicator of China's robust growth, Bakery China was launched 21 years ago and has now developed into the world's largest exhibition in this sector. With an exhibition area of over 200,000 square meters this year, Bakery China 2018 attracted more than 2,100 companies from all over the world. As the organizers of this high profile and impactful event, CABCI and Beijing Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd. welcomed more than 120,000 professionals and visitors from over 110 countries and regions at the Shanghai New International Expo Center between May 9 and 12. Given the sheer volume of participants and visitors, it is evident that the annual event is well received by stakeholders in the sector.