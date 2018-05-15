Mainland stocks lifted up by MSCI optimism

Chinese mainland stocks ended higher on Tuesday, underpinned by a rally in late trade, as optimism toward MSCI's inclusion of 234 Chinese large caps helped overcome worries about the Chinese economy and the China-US trade war.



The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.38 percent higher at 3,924.10 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.57 percent at 3,192.12 points



Positive comments from fund managers helped ease investor concerns after China reported weaker-than-expected investment and retail sales in April, and following comments from US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad that the two countries are still "very far apart" on resolving trade frictions.



MSCI, the US index publisher, said on Tuesday that 234 Chinese large caps will be partially included in its global and regional indexes on June 1, following a review ahead of China's inclusion in MSCI's widely tracked equity benchmarks.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Cultural Investment Holdings Co up 10.05 percent, followed by Jiangsu Rutong Petro-Machinery Co gaining 10.03 percent and Zhejiang Dehong Automotive Electronic & Electrical Co up by 10.02 percent.



The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Aurora Optoelectronics Co down 9.98 percent, followed by Shanghai Diesel Engine Co losing 7.62 percent and Luenmei Quantum Co, which was down by 5.87 percent.





