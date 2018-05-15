Aluminum smelters ramped up output in April as prices rallied

China's aluminum production rose in April to its highest level on a daily basis since June, as higher aluminum prices encouraged smelters to ramp up output in their first full month after the end of winter restrictions.



Output in the world's top producer rose by 1.1 percent to 2.77 million tons in April from a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.



That equates to 92,300 tons per day, the highest since June last year and up from 89,500 tons in March, which was one day longer, according to Reuters calculations.



During this past winter, smelters in 28 cities in northern China were ordered to cut output by at least 30 percent to limit air pollution. The restrictions ended on March 15.



Some smelters were hesitant about switching their pots back on straightaway due to low aluminum prices, high costs and a well-supplied Chinese market.



However, the US imposed sanctions on Russian producer United Company Rusal on April 6. That pushed up Shanghai aluminum prices by 4.8 percent in April, while London aluminum prices spiked by 12.5 percent on fears of a supply shortage.



The data also reflects new capacity which has been brought on stream recently by State-run companies and far exceeded the amount of output cut over the winter.



The favorable price arbitrage kept Chinese aluminum exports buoyant despite the US imposing a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.



In the first four months of the year, China produced 10.89 million tons of aluminum, up 0.2 percent from the same period last year, the data shows.





