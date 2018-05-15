Learning Chinese

Chat attack

carry the blame



背锅



(bēi ɡuō)

A: Did you see that movie that has been really popular lately? The ending was really unexpected!



最近的热门电影看了吗？结局真的让人难以预料！



(zuìjìn de rèmén diànyǐnɡ kàn le ma? jiéjú zhēn de rànɡ rén nán yǐ yùliào!)

B: Yup. A lot of netizens are yelling at one of the characters. He is carrying all the blame for the bad things that happened. I really feel it isn't fair.



就是呢,其中一个人物被网友们骂惨了,所有的错误都是他一个人背锅,我觉得特别不公平。



(jiùshì ne, qízhōnɡ yīɡè rénwù bèi wǎnɡyǒumen mà cǎn le,suǒyǒu de cuòwù dōu shì tā yī ɡè rén bēiɡuō, wǒ juéde tèbié bù ɡōnɡpínɡ.)

A: I know who you're talking about and I agree that it's not fair. His actions were necessary for the plot. Someone had to mess up in order to keep the story going, otherwise there wouldn't be a sequel to this film.



我知道你说的是谁了,确实不公平。可这是剧情需要,必须有人犯错来推动故事发展,不然电影没下一部了。



(wǒ zhīdào nǐ shuō de shì shuí le, quèshí bù ɡōnɡpínɡ. kě zhèshì jùqínɡ xūyào, bìxū yǒurén fàncuò lái tuīdònɡ ɡùshì fāzhǎn, bùrán diànyǐnɡ méi xià yī bù le.)





