You will increase your chances of success by taking things slow today. Go over every detail with a fine-toothed comb, twice if you have to. In the end, your patience is sure to pay off. Your lucky numbers: 2, 7, 9, 12, 17.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Your creativity will be on the rise today. Do everything you can to get yourself involved in artistic endeavors and you may even surprise yourself with what you end up creating. Fortune will be with you when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



There is a difference between lending someone a sympathetic ear and acting as their emotional crutch. If someone is relying on you to fix all their problems, it might be time for some tough love. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Don't be afraid to let your hair down today. Leaving seriousness behind every now and then is a great way to recharge your spiritual energies so go ahead and do whatever catches your fancy. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Do not hesitate to push yourself to the limit today. You may not believe it, but you have everything you need inside you to overcome the challenges that you will encounter throughout the day. Have faith in yourself! ✭✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A trip down memory lane may put a smile on your face, but avoid looking at the past through rose-colored glasses. Make sure you remain grateful for all the blessings you have in your life right now. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Do not allow difficulties at work to spill over into your home life. Your home should be a bastion you can turn to during times of major stress. A major promotional deal will enable you to save some money. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



No matter how difficult things may get, the show must go on. You will have to reach deep inside to find the strength you need to continue moving forward. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to affairs of the heart. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Make sure you pay close attention to the changes that are taking place at work. You will be able to make yourself more competitive and likely to get a promotion by filling in a much needed niche at the office. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Never take those close to you for granted. Do something special for them today so that they understand just how much they mean to you. Education will be the key to moving your career forward. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Negativity will be a huge roadblock to success today. Do your best to avoid those who would drag you down just to make themselves feel better. Friendship and romance will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Do not ask anyone else to do something you would not be willing to do yourself. Leading by example will be the best way to motivate your team to reach greater heights. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Romance is in the air so do not be surprised by what happens if you turn the lights down low. A number of issues will have to be dealt with at work. ✭✭✭