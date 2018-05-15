Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Small measurement
5 Vast hole
10 It joined the U.S. in 1896
14 Alaskan city
15 "Potter" character Malfoy
16 Shelf-clearing event
17 Formal event
18 Coffee intruder (var.)
19 Advocate with oomph
20 Leaving to drive home
23 Let month-to-month
24 Seamingly in two?
25 What talk is, it's said
28 Way-narrow fish
30 Slang
34 Apartment inhabitant
36 Kona International gift
38 The avant-garde's Yoko
39 Trending toward quite a fall
43 "Adolescent" prefix
44 Grinding routine
45 Not plentiful
46 Pancake complement
49 Brewed concoction
51 Duck type
52 Space agency
54 Epitome of quiet
56 Test drive checklist item
62 Jamaican citrus
63 Repeatedly
64 Identifier
66 On the house
67 Cuisinart setting
68 Like proven facts
69 Admit (with "up'')
70 Lifeline readers
71 Info giver on the street
DOWN
1 Gerunder?
2 Ark captain
3 951, of old Rome
4 Calamine lotion target
5 Throw into the mix
6 Author Emily
7 Not yin
8 Moved crablike
9 Bantu language group
10 Shark with money
11 Edible root
12 Birdbath organism
13 Be mindful of, as advice
21 Old Plains abode
22 Historical period
25 Horseshoe sounds
26 John with a hammer
27 Organic compound
29 Bring amusement to
31 Autumn decoration
32 Cinched
33 Copy machine insert
35 Not be right
37 "___ your turn"
40 Whip in a debate
41 Aquaman's surroundings
42 Clothing, old-style
47 Drawers or bloomers
48 Place for a pad
50 More sore
53 Daytime serials
55 Script units
56 Pooch of Dennis the Menace
57 Fairy tale beast
58 Drafts in London
59 Weight on the house?
60 Garment of India
61 Way too confident
65 After dark, way old
Solution