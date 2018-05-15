Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/15 18:28:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Small measurement

  5 Vast hole

 10 It joined the U.S. in 1896

 14 Alaskan city

 15 "Potter" character Malfoy

 16 Shelf-clearing event

 17 Formal event

 18 Coffee intruder (var.)

 19 Advocate with oomph

 20 Leaving to drive home

 23 Let month-to-month

 24 Seamingly in two?

 25 What talk is, it's said

 28 Way-narrow fish

 30 Slang

 34 Apartment inhabitant

 36 Kona International gift

 38 The avant-garde's Yoko

 39 Trending toward quite a fall

 43 "Adolescent" prefix

 44 Grinding routine

 45 Not plentiful

46 Pancake complement

 49 Brewed concoction

 51 Duck type

 52 Space agency

 54 Epitome of quiet

 56 Test drive checklist item

 62 Jamaican citrus

63 Repeatedly

 64 Identifier

 66 On the house

 67 Cuisinart setting

 68 Like proven facts

 69 Admit (with "up'')

 70 Lifeline readers

 71 Info giver on the street

DOWN

  1 Gerunder?

  2 Ark captain

  3 951, of old Rome

  4 Calamine lotion target

  5 Throw into the mix

  6 Author Emily

  7 Not yin

  8 Moved crablike

  9 Bantu language group

 10 Shark with money

 11 Edible root

 12 Birdbath organism

 13 Be mindful of, as advice

 21 Old Plains abode

 22 Historical period

 25 Horseshoe sounds

 26 John with a hammer

 27 Organic compound

 29 Bring amusement to

 31 Autumn decoration

 32 Cinched

 33 Copy machine insert

 35 Not be right

 37 "___ your turn"

 40 Whip in a debate

 41 Aquaman's surroundings

 42 Clothing, old-style

 47 Drawers or bloomers

 48 Place for a pad

 50 More sore

 53 Daytime serials

 55 Script units

 56 Pooch of Dennis the Menace

 57 Fairy tale beast

 58 Drafts in London

 59 Weight on the house?

 60 Garment of India

 61 Way too confident

 65 After dark, way old

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
