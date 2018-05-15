Puzzle

ACROSS1 Small measurement5 Vast hole10 It joined the U.S. in 189614 Alaskan city15 "Potter" character Malfoy16 Shelf-clearing event17 Formal event18 Coffee intruder (var.)19 Advocate with oomph20 Leaving to drive home23 Let month-to-month24 Seamingly in two?25 What talk is, it's said28 Way-narrow fish30 Slang34 Apartment inhabitant36 Kona International gift38 The avant-garde's Yoko39 Trending toward quite a fall43 "Adolescent" prefix44 Grinding routine45 Not plentiful46 Pancake complement49 Brewed concoction51 Duck type52 Space agency54 Epitome of quiet56 Test drive checklist item62 Jamaican citrus63 Repeatedly64 Identifier66 On the house67 Cuisinart setting68 Like proven facts69 Admit (with "up'')70 Lifeline readers71 Info giver on the streetDOWN1 Gerunder?2 Ark captain3 951, of old Rome4 Calamine lotion target5 Throw into the mix6 Author Emily7 Not yin8 Moved crablike9 Bantu language group10 Shark with money11 Edible root12 Birdbath organism13 Be mindful of, as advice21 Old Plains abode22 Historical period25 Horseshoe sounds26 John with a hammer27 Organic compound29 Bring amusement to31 Autumn decoration32 Cinched33 Copy machine insert35 Not be right37 "___ your turn"40 Whip in a debate41 Aquaman's surroundings42 Clothing, old-style47 Drawers or bloomers48 Place for a pad50 More sore53 Daytime serials55 Script units56 Pooch of Dennis the Menace57 Fairy tale beast58 Drafts in London59 Weight on the house?60 Garment of India61 Way too confident65 After dark, way old

Solution