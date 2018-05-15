Shanghai International Art City (SIAC) Forum explores city’s culture

To demonstrate the identity of "Shanghai Culture" and build Shanghai into a global city of excellence, a new Shanghai International Art City (SIAC) Forum, themed "Urban Transformation through Art," was recently held at International Conference Center, Wisdom Bay.The forum was hosted by TICCIH (The International Committee for the Conservation of the Industrial Heritage), LIHC (League on Industrial Heritage in China), Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts (SAFA), China Baowu Steel Group Corp and organized by SIAC Development Research Institute and Shanghai Baosteel Group Corp (Baosteel). Leaders of these entities took part in the opening ceremony of the forum.Experts and scholars from SAFA, Academy of Arts & Design of Tsinghua University, Tongji University, China Academy of Art, Power Station of Art, as well as renowned experts and scholars participated in the forum.They conducted a two-day discussion on such topics as "Rejuvenation of Industrial Heritage," "Urban Aesthetics: Ask City What Matters," "Art in the Age of Super-abundance" and "Art, Capital and Audience Attraction."The day before the forum's opening ceremony, attending experts visited the site of Baosteel industrial relics, where they were briefed about the future development and planning of the site by SAFA. Led by an objective of building Shanghai into a global city of excellence by 2035, SIAC relies on abundant resources left by the industrial relics of Baowu Steel Group, takes art education as its core driving force, organically integrates modern and contemporary industrial memory with international metropolitan life, advances the clustering of artistic, cultural, creative and design industries and drives the regional industrial transformation and development.In response to the new challenge in the transformation of urban functions, it promotes the overall transformation and the urban subcenter construction of Wusong Industrial Zone and creates a new paradigm of "institution-city integration" for the urban regeneration, art education and corporate transformation and development.The concept behind SIAC development is to "convert educational and arts resources to quality of life and improve the cultural outlook of the city."At that moment, SIAC will transform from a site of the old industrial relics to a new cultural landmark of Shanghai, bring in an eco-chain that industry-university-research cooperation is organically integrated and creates synergies.Furthermore, SIAC will serve as an example for others to follow, inspire the vitality of innovation and creation of Shanghai cultural industry with its positive "butterfly effect" and brand new concepts of the cultural life, and enhance the brand identity of the "Shanghai Culture."The brand new SIAC will replace the traditional idea of a "cluster" of artistic resources with new planning concepts of artistic "natives" and a "neighborhood" of artistic and educational resources, which will become the raw power to fuel the development of SIAC itself.At that moment, a future art city will come into being for a lifetime education and display a completely new lifestyle facing the 22nd century. The urban industrial heritage records the characteristics of the times and the historical features of the economic and social development.It is a historical wealth created and bequeathed by industrial pioneers and an important part of the cultural heritage. The "industrial relics" and "era of excess" are among the hottest topics in the current industrial development and contemporary art.The forum will take new opportunities faced by industrial relics in the era of excess as a starting point to discuss the themes of art, industry, city, sustainability, and transformation in the horizon of "international art city," give heed to new trends, new goals and new models in the process of contemporary education, science and technology and industrial development, and discuss the building of a new "open, global and sustainable" development model according to the transformation and regeneration demand of industrial relics.The story was based on a press release from Touch Shanghai.

The exterior of Power Station of Art, which was renovated from the former Nanshi Power Plant Photo: VCG