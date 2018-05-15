Suzhou W Hotel stages stylish wedding show

A table setting that was a part of the Suzhou W Hotel's trendy wedding shows Photo: Suzhou W Hotel

The Neon Love-themed wedding at Suzhou W Hotel Photo: Suzhou W Hotel

Suzhou W Hotel has recently partnered with H.U. Wedding, Cheerful Space and the famous flower company Fortune Flower to present local guests with a cutting-edge wedding show. The wedding show follows the W brand's philosophy of breaking boundaries and upholds the brand's passion for fashion, music, design and vitality. Three themes: Fashion Futuristic, Neon Love and Dreamscape were presented to meet the different wedding needs of new couples. In addition to the wedding ceremony area in the banquet hall, adjacent areas such as the terrace garden, bridal room, hidden bar and other spaces create multiple scenes for romantic moments, providing guests with a fresh, innovative one-stop wedding service experience."Suzhou W Hotel has always adhered to the W brand's innovative brand concept and is committed to creating a cutting-edge, trendy wedding experience for guests in the area," Ugur Lee Kanbur, the general manager of Suzhou W Hotel said. "The W brand's Whatever/Whenever service will also assist guests in choosing the ideal wedding venue, customizing exclusive wedding menus and creating a romantic and memorable wedding."The surreal decorations in the main wedding show combined with the W hotel's iconic, dynamic rhythm aims to re-imagine the traditional definition of romanticism. The fashion-focused wedding show jointly customized by Suzhou W Hotel and Cheerful Space featured H.U. Wedding's gorgeous wedding dresses.The fashion models entered the stage under a dim projector lamp and bright neon lights. The colorful visual appearance of the 813-square-meter pillarless grand ballroom symbolizes the brave and passionate love of young newlyweds, bringing together both the visual and sensory over cocktails and magnificent cakes.Inspired by the W Hotel's style, Fortune Flower created some bold, eye-catching arrangements. The nearly 400-square-meter, space was filled with fresh plants, transforming it into a modern romantic atmosphere through the use of beautiful neon lights.To top off the stylish event, the W Hotel integrated its iconic W music elements, which epitomized the sophistication and charm of contemporary urban women. The themed wedding show also showcased an evening wedding banquet, offering a chef-selected luxury Chinese dining experience, wedding specialties and W cocktails to make the new couple's dream of the perfect wedding a reality.Continuing the W brand's spirit of breaking boundaries, Suzhou W Hotel also showed off its wedding planning skills in an outdoor space to show guests that a romantic garden wedding is possible, regardless of the urban landscape. The hotel invited guests to its "suspended garden" on the hotel's fourth-floor terrace garden, whose layout and decoration give one the feeling of being immersed in a beautiful "urban forest." The Suzhou W Hotel's Terrace Garden wedding provides exclusive helicopter wedding services that bring unique wedding moments to newlyweds.