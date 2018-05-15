Budweiser kicks off FIFA World Cup campaign

One of the noise-activated cups that light up when fans cheer. Photo: Courtesy of Budweiser

Budweiser, the official beer sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, unveiled its campaign titled "Light Up the FIFA World Cup" on May 8.The campaign encapsulates not only the unparalleled euphoric energy of the world's biggest sporting event but also Budweiser's passion for energizing fans.Major highlights of the campaign include global advertising featuring the largest beer delivery to date, the deployment of 8 million noise-activated Red Light Cups that light up in response to fan cheering, and a variety of integrated and experiential digital and social programs in more than 50 countries."Our campaign is the largest in our company's history, and it demonstrates how we are bringing together fans from around the world over beer and their shared passion for football," said Miguel Patricio, Anheuser-Busch InBev's chief marketing officer .