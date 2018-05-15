‘Virtual moon base’ stay a success

A group of Chinese volunteers has emerged from 110 days of isolation in a virtual "lunar lab," state media reported Tuesday, as the country pursues its ambition to put people on the moon.



Xinhua news service streamed images of the would-be astronauts emerging from their temporary home, a self-contained environment simulating conditions which future explorers will face on the moon's surface.



In the video, students wearing masks and blue tennis shirts emerge from the pod carrying baskets of fruit and vegetables, including carrots and strawberries, grown inside the module.



It was the group's second stay in the 160-square-meter Yuegong-1 on the campus of Beihang University, following a 60-day sojourn earlier.



In between, a second group of four students spent 200 consecutive days in the facility.



The volunteers lived in the sealed lab to simulate a long-term space mission with no input from the outside world.



The facility treats human waste with a bio-fermentation process.



AFP