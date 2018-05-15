New trial for US man whose lawyer proclaimed him guilty

The US Supreme Court ordered a new trial on Monday for a Louisiana man whose lawyer told a jury he had committed a triple murder despite his claims of innocence.



In a 6-3 ruling, the top US court said the lawyer in the case should have abided by the wishes of accused murderer Robert McCoy.



McCoy, now 44, was convicted in 2011 of shooting to death the mother, stepfather, and son of his estranged wife, Yolanda, in May 2008.



Despite a preponderance of evidence and a dubious alibi, McCoy insisted that he was innocent of the murders.



McCoy's lawyer, Larry English, ignored his client's objections and told the jury McCoy had killed the three victims. English also conceded McCoy's guilt during the penalty phase, but urged mercy due to his "mental and emotional issues."



The strategy backfired and McCoy was sentenced to death.



