Couple discovers dead mouse leaking fluids from restaurant ceiling

Pictured is the dead mouse stuck in the ceiling grate at a restaurant in Changsha, Hunan Province. Photo: Morning Herald





A couple is seeking compensation from a Hunan Province restaurant after they discovered a dead mouse stuck in the ceiling leaking bodily fluids.



The woman surnamed Yu said she was having dinner with her boyfriend, surnamed, Lin at the Changsha restaurant on Monday when she noticed what she thought was water dripping from above.



"I thought it was condensation from the air conditioner," said Yu, who had ordered soup.



Lin called a waiter over, who instead found the dead rodent stuck in a crawlspace between the ceiling and a grating.



"The mouse might have been squished or electrocuted," said the owner of Chixianghela, surnamed Chen.



Yu notified police. Local authorities have ordered the restaurant to remedy the issue.



The couple is seeking between 4,000 and 5,000 yuan ($630-788) in compensation.



The owner Chen is only willing to pay 2,000 yuan ($315), media reported. The parties have yet to reach an agreement.



Morning Herald