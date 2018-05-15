Massive food fight breaks out at crawfish plant

A crawfish processing plant in Central China has apologized after video of a massive food fight between employees was leaked online, media reported on Monday.



It was mayhem at Hubei Province-based Chuyu Foods after a disagreement between workers from two shifts resulted in groups chucking whole crayfish and parts at each other early on May 9.



The food fight lasted about 30 minutes before the factory resumed production, Chuyu Foods said.



Uploaded video captured by a mobile phone also shows employees throwing kitchen equipment in addition to lobbing lobsters across the crowded processing area.



Some are seen collecting and making off with the little critters.



The reason why the crustacean clash sparked or how it was resolved was not reported.



Hubei Chuyu Foods issued an apology for the crawfish-throwing chaos.



"We'd like to apologize for all the people who have supported our company," read the public apology posted on Shayang municipal government website on May 10.



"We will strengthen management and provide better products to give back to our customers and consumers."



The company also said they have penalized those responsible for the fight, without elaborating further.



