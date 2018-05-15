Tap water in a Songjiang compound polluted

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"Nobody warned us in time! We used polluted tap water to cook rice and then ate the rice."Over 3,000 households in a residential compound in Songjiang district had no clean tap water to use on Sunday, Knews reported Tuesday. Many residents found their tap water colored yellow or black with gravel mixed in it when they turned on their home faucets. A manager surnamed Zhou from the Songjiang district water company told media that a burst water pipe near the compound and illegal use of high-pressure pumps installed by the compound's property management company caused the pollution. A clean tap water supply has almost recovered based on the report.