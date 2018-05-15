‘Positive wrecks’ have goals but lack the necessary

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

At 6 am I was awoken by my alarm. I extended my arm looking for the phone, turned it off and rolled to the other side of the bed and continued to sleep. This was the third alarm I turned off that morning; I kept telling myself I would get up at the next alarm and go to the gym.However, like every morning, my body and my mind do not get along well with each other. So in fact I never get up until I have to and I rarely go to the gym anymore.If you set goals but fail to deliver, you are most probably what the Chinese call a Jiji Feiren ("positive wreck"), a new self-mockery term created by Chinese netizens to define those who are positive in spirit but lagging behind in motivation.It is made up of two word Jiji and Feiren that have opposite meanings in Chinese. The first word means active while the latter means decadent. The combination of the two words is a sort of satire.Jiji and Feiren are like twins that always go hand-in-hand everywhere but also always fight. Together, they bring you a fake, temporary euphoria that you can be better, slimmer or more knowledgeable, but these self-promises soon fade into disappointment and guilt after you realize that your gym card has already expired and you are still struggling with the very first word on your English vocabulary book, which ironically happens to be "abandon."Feiren often triumphs over Jiji. In the past, I thought I really wanted to achieve certain goals, like losing weight and improving my English. But the truth is I don't actually want those things that badly. Setting such positive goals only makes me feel better for a little while. But in the long run, I don't really care.Eventually, I will just set new "perfect goals" to fill up the emptiness in my heart.My current wish-list is so long that I no longer remember what my original goals were.Ask yourself, what do you really want? How eager are you to obtain it? And how much are you willing to pay for it? If the answers are positive, then stick to just one goal at a time and break it down into pieces.I spent some time going over my goals and realized that many of my goals are almost impossible for me to complete. For example, losing 5 kilograms every month requires me getting up at 6 every morning, which I can't do. So how about just 3 kilograms, which means I can sleep until 7 am? It may take a longer time, but it is a more doable method.All you need to do is to put your goals into action and allow no excuses. Believe me, once you are committed it will be impossible to tear you apart from your goal. With only half a year left for 2018, do you want to be a wreck or a winner by the end of the year? You decide.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.