Shanghai International Airexpo concludes

The three-day 6th Shanghai International Aerospace Technology and Equipment Exhibition 2018 (Airexpo Shanghai) held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) will end Wednesday, Knews reported Monday.



The total exhibition area reached 15,000 square meters. Exhibits included aircrafts, aviation equipment and aerospace technology, aircraft manufacturing supplies and materials, aviation intelligence and even drones.



A three-year action plan on the construction of Shanghai's aviation manufacturing industry chain was issued at the opening ceremony of the expo, which indicated that the next three years are a crucial development period for the industry.



The gross output value of the local aviation manufacturing industry is expected to reach 50 billion ($7.87 billion) yuan in 2020 and 300 billion yuan in 2035. A series of summits and forums including the International Aircraft Engineering Summit were highlights of this year's expo.

