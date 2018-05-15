City issues yellow alert for high temperatures

Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued this year's first yellow alert for high temperatures in the city around noon Tuesday, eastday.com reported Tuesday.



As of 2:30 pm, temperatures in Xujiahui of Xuhui district reached 34.2 C, a bit lower than the highest temperature threshold of 35 C. Some local residents were astonished at the early arrival of a high temperature alert in mid-May this year.



According to Han Ning, chief service officer of the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau, the earliest high temperature alert in history appeared on May 11, 2009. Han said that the actual temperature is different from what people feel, which is affected by humidity, sunshine and wind speed.

