Didi approved for tests in the US

Ride-hailing provider Didi Chuxing has been approved to launch live trials of autonomous vehicles on roads in California, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.



The approval was issued by the California Department of Motor Vehicles and is Didi's first license for testing on public roads in the US.



In 2017, Didi set up its main US research facility in California to focus on developing artificial intelligence, including for autonomous driving.



Didi is still finalizing plans to begin road trials to make sure that the test would be done in a "prudent and safety-first" manner, said the report, citing Sun Liang, senior communications director of Didi.

