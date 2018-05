A drug store employee in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province displays the cordyceps sinensis, which was transported by air from Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday. Cordyceps sinensis is an entomopathogenic fungus (a fungus that grows on insects) found in mountainous regions of Nepal and Tibet. One cordyceps sinensis costs from 35 yuan ($5.50) to 98 yuan, and is used as traditional medicine. Photo: VCG