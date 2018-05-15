Female fighters to spice up One Championship’s Singapore fight night

Local favorite martial arts fighter Angela Lee of Singapore will face off against Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi in a world title bout as the two headline a star-studded fight card on Friday's One Championship fight night.



Singapore-based martial arts promoter One Championship will have three world title bouts on a single night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.



The match between women's atomweight world champion Lee and Yamaguchi on Friday will be a rematch of their so-called Bout of the Year in 2016, when then 19-year-old Lee fought her way back in the final two rounds after being bloodied to win via a unanimous decision.



"I am excited to put in the best performance of my life and will remind the world who I am as a fighter, as a martial artist and as a world champion," Lee told a news conference on Monday. "I have missed the competition, the lights, the spectacle and everything that comes with it."



The 2016 victory made Lee the sport's youngest-ever world champion, and that has become one of the driving forces behind mixed martial arts' (MMA) continued rise across the region. But her opponent seems more challenging than two years ago.



"I am not the same martial artist as I was two years ago," Japan's Yamaguchi said in fluent English. "I've made some key improvements to my game and I am excited to show everyone what I have worked so hard for."



In addition, One's reigning featherweight and lightweight world champion Martin Nguyen will defend his featherweight crown against Singaporean challenger Christian Lee, while multiple Muay Thai world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao meets Lion Fight lightweight world champion Sergio Wielzen for the inaugural One Super Series Muay Thai flyweight world championship.



Also on Monday, One Championship unveiled its mobile app for the fans, which provides free access to the fights under the Asian MMA outfit.



In a world dominated by pay-per-view when it comes to combat sports, One's move has raised some eyebrows as it may backfire on its own revenue. But it does not worry Chatri Sityodtong, the CEO and founder of One Championship.



"Everyone can now celebrate Asia's greatest cultural treasure martial arts globally at the palm of your hand," he said. "We believe this is the right way to celebrate martial arts. It's part of our ­culture, of our history, of our values and it's something that should be celebrated all over the world."