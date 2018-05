Tianjin Quanjian midfielder Axel Witsel (left) competes for the ball with Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Zheng Zhi during the second leg of their Asian Champions League round-of-16 matchup on Tuesday in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. Quanjian advanced to the quarterfinals on away goals after a 2-2 tie, having drawn the first leg 0-0 in Tianjin last week. Photo: VCG