FA Cup final ball to feature names of 137 goal scorers

The names of 137 goal scorers from this season's FA Cup campaign will feature on the ball that will be used for Saturday's final between Manchester ­United and Chelsea, the English FA said Tuesday.



United playmaker Alexis Sanchez and Chelsea winger Willian are among the names to be included as part of the FA's "Ball for All" initiative to celebrate players from different divisions across the country that took part this season - the 137th edition of the competition.



"Over 3,000 goals have been scored in this season's competition, from all levels of the football pyramid," FA's director of professional game relations Andy Ambler said.



"The 137 goal scorers from across the country are representatives of all who have contributed to this season's competition."



Other names on the ball will include Wigan Athletic's Will Grigg, who scored the winner as the third-tier League One side shocked Premier League champions Manchester City in the fifth round.



Liam Pullen, a player for Chipping Sodbury Town, scored the National League Step 6 side's first-ever FA Cup goal this season and has also been named on the ball, which he will present ahead of kickoff at Wembley on Saturday.



