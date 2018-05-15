Teen wonder Sessegnon inspires Fulham to playoff final

Teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon scored once and created another as Fulham edged closer to a Premier League return Monday with a 2-0 win over Derby County in their Championship playoff.



Thanks to a 2-1 aggregate victory, the Cottagers will now play the winners between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.



English wingback Sessegnon, 17 - whose performances have attracted the attention of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and French champions Paris Saint-Germain - brought the tie level two minutes into the second half with his 16th goal of the season, before his corner was headed home by center back Denis Odoi in the 66th minute.



For Fulham - bidding to regain their Premier League status after a hiatus of four seasons - it is an historic moment as it is the first time they have won in eight playoff matches.



"We showed a lot of bottle today," Sessegnon told Sky Sports.



"Credit to the lads, we pushed and pushed and should have scored in the first half."



"This club needs this kind of happiness," purred Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic to Sky Sports.



"After 43 years we will play at Wembley and it is an important achievement for us."



After a quiet first half Sessegnon struck early in the second to rock Derby.



Sessegnon - who many are urging England manager Gareth Southgate to take to the World Cup in June - seized on Stefan Johansen's chest-down to fire the ball into the net past Scott Carson.



Derby replied with Bradley Johnson bursting powerfully into the area and forcing Fulham keeper Marcus Bettinelli into a smart save.



However, the hosts - unbeaten at home since October - turned the screw ever tighter with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Aboubakar Kamara going close.



Carson, though, could do nothing about Odoi's bullet header from Sessegnon's corner in the 66th minute, the Belgian defender rising above his marker to power it into the net.



Derby manager Gary Rowett realized dramatic action was required if his side were to avoid remaining out of the top flight for an 11th season and threw on two of his substitutes including Czech international striker Matej Vydra.



Vydra had a golden chance of bringing the tie all square on aggregate five minutes after his introduction but headed fellow substitute Kasey Palmer's ­superb cross over the bar.



