Xi stresses centralized leadership of CPC over foreign affairs

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Tuesday called for enhancing the centralized leadership of the CPC Central Committee over foreign affairs and opening up new prospects of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.



Xi, also Chinese president, chairman of the Central Military Commission and head of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when presiding over the first meeting of the Foreign Affairs Commission.



The world is witnessing increased instability, and China's development will meet both opportunities and challenges, Xi said. China will boost risk-prevention awareness in diplomacy, so as to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development benefits, he said.



The meeting was also attended by Premier Li Keqiang, also member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the commission, and Vice President Wang Qishan, also a member of the commission.



Xinhua - Global Times

