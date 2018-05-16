Botswana to host IWG conference

Botswana will host the 7th International Working Group (IWG) on Women and Sport conference here from May 17 to 20.



The conference is expected to bring together 1,200 delegates including members of the International Olympic Committee, National Olympic Committees, International Sport Federations, United Nations, Special Olympics, Paralympics, Inter-Governmental Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations as well as leading researchers, government officials, athletes, sport administrators and coaches. said a press release from Women and Sport Botswana on Tuesday.



The event will be held under sub-themes such as, Being Well to Play Well, Safe Space: Protecting Women in Sport, Tell Their Story, Leveraging Media to Advocate for Women's Sport, Welcome and Empower All Through Sport, Sport without Borders: Cross-cultural Collaboration and Let Them Lead: Changing the Leadership Landscape of Sport.



Expected panelists include Phiona Mutesi, Ugandan chess champion and actor, who will share her story on how she overcame the odds to become a champion.



South Africa's middle-distance runner and 2016 Olympic gold medalist, Caster Semenya is also expected at the event as well as Association For International Sport for All secretary general, Wolfgang Baunmann.



Botswana is hosting the event after Finland, the host for the 2014 edition.

