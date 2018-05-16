Polish-Chinese coopeartion prospects highlighted at meeting in Poland

Panels dedicated to Polish-Chinese cooperation prospects gathered many guests Tuesday during the second day of the 10th edition of the European Economic Congress in Katowice, southern Poland.
One panel, "The future of cooperation between Poland and China", studied the promising areas of economic cooperation, such as trade and investments, the logistics and extra-large-scale infrastructure projects within the Belt and Road
Initiative.
"China and Poland have strong willingness to cooperate within the Belt and Road Initiative and they have great cooperation potential," said Liu Guangyuan, Chinese ambassador to Poland.
"The key to this cooperation is to strive to transform the willingness into practical actions, such as communication on the political level, creating infrastructure links and accommodating funds as early as possible."
According to the ambassador, the two countries should formulate a clearer and more detailed guidance plan on how to implement the Belt and Road consensus.
Szymon J. Ostrowski, chief representative officer for Poland representing Sino-CEE Fund, the biggest Chinese private equity fund aiming to focus on Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region, informed that the total size of the fund will be 10 billion euros.
According to him, within the last 6 years, the Chinese investments in Poland observed a significant increase, especially since the establishment of 16+1 cooperation mechanism.
Piotr Walczak, Undersecretary of State from the Polish Ministry of Finance
, informed that the Polish government hoped more customs clearance of imported and exported goods could be made within the territory of Poland and said the Polish side is doing its best to simplify this procedure for the Chinese partners.
He also informed that the clearance procedure's time has seen a significant shortening since 2015, and that special centers are being created around the country to help the Chinese companies get acquainted with Polish tax and customs procedures.
Another panel, focusing on the New Silk Road
, was also held Tuesday.
The European Economic Congress, one of the largest economic events of Central European region, is being held between May 14-16. It gathers European commissioners, representatives of the Polish government, as well as numerous business people, creators of innovative start-ups and managers of global corporations.
The thematic scope covers over a hundred debates, sessions, meetings and other events focusing on Europe's key economic and social problems in their global context as well as numerous international business forums dedicated to perspectives of developing cooperation with the countries of Africa, Asia and North America.