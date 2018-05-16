UN Security Council approves "technical rollover" for mandate of AU mission in Somalia

The Security Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to approve a "technical rollover" for the mandate of the African Union (AU) peacekeeping mission in Somalia to give time for consideration of an assessment report before a longer re-authorization.



Resolution 2415, which was unanimously adopted by the 15-member council, extends the mandate of the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) until July 31, 2018.



Amisom's current mandate expires on May 31, 2018. The Security Council was expecting the results of a joint AU/UN comprehensive assessment before it would make a decision on the longer renewal of the AU mission's mandate.



But the assessment has been delayed and a report would not be available until June 15. The situation forces the Security Council to arrange for a "technical rollover."



Resolution 2415 reiterates the Security Council's decision to reduce Amisom's uniformed personnel to 20,626, and to include a minimum of 1,040 police personnel, by Oct. 30, 2018.

