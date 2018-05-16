US-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Tuesday, with nine of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.



Shares of JD.com and shares of SINA Corporation dropped 2.82 percent and 1.57 percent respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks of the index, while shares of TAL Education Group rose 0.25 percent as the only advancer among the 10 stocks.



US stocks ended lower on Tuesday as the closely-watched 10-year Treasury yield reached new highs.



The Dow decreased 0.78 percent to 24,706.41, the S&P 500 was down 0.68 percent to 2,711.45, and the Nasdaq fell 0.81 percent to 7,351.63.



The CBOE Volatility Index, widely considered the best fear gauge in the stock market, rose 13.15 percent to 14.63 on Tuesday.



As of Monday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 3,188.77, marking a 4.15-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 3.16-percent up for the year-to-date returns.

