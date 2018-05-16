Turkey to host OIC emergency summit over Gaza violence

Turkey will host an emergency summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Friday over Israeli violence on the Gaza border, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced Tuesday.



Yildirim has invited his counterparts from five countries, Bangladesh, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar and Algeria, to join the emergency summit by phone, state-run Anadolu Agency reported citing the Turkish Prime Ministry.



Speaking during the parliamentary group meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Tuesday, Yildirim condemned Israel for the killing of scores of Palestinian protesters in the Gaza Strip, urging Islamic countries to review their ties with Israel.



"The Islamic world should display humanity, unity and solidarity against these cruelties. No one should remain silent over this persecution," he stressed.



More than 60 Palestinians have been killed and over 2,000 others wounded in clashes with Israeli security troops since Monday on the border between Israel and Gaza, amid mass demonstrations to protest over the US embassy opening in Jerusalem.



Serving as the rotating chairman of the OIC, Turkey had initiated an extraordinary summit in Istanbul in December 2017 to protest the US decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

