Xi calls for integration of development strategies between China, Trinidad and Tobago

Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday called on China, and Trinidad and Tobago to enhance the synergy of their development strategies and plans.Xi made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago."China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Trinidad and Tobago under the Belt and Road Initiative, and help promote its socio-economic development," he said.Xi said he appreciated the long-term contribution made by Rowley and the People's National Movement (PNM) in developing relations with China.He said China was comprehensively deepening reform and opening wider to the outside world."While realizing its own development, China is willing to pursue common development with other countries, following the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration," Xi said.China is committed to working with other countries to promote the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.In this historical process, China is willing to build a comprehensive cooperative partnership with Caribbean countries in line with the principle of mutual respect, equality and common development, Xi said"Trinidad and Tobago is a major country in the Caribbean region and is an important partner of China in the region," he said, noting that the two countries share similar positions and views in many aspects."Under the new situation, the two sides should work together to achieve new development in relations at the bilateral, regional and multilateral level," Xi said.The president called on the two sides to "enhance alignment of development strategies and increase contacts at all levels so as to deepen mutual understanding and trust.""It is necessary to strengthen cultural exchanges so that the bilateral friendship can become more deeply rooted in the people," Xi said.He suggested both sides maintain close communication and coordination on major global issues such as climate change and the United Nation affairs so as to safeguard the common interests of both countries as well as developing countries."China will continue to speak for Caribbean countries including Trinidad and Tobago on multilateral occasions and hopes that Trinidad and Tobago will play a positive role in promoting China's cooperation with the Caribbean and Latin American countries" Xi said.Rowley said President Xi's successful visit to Trinidad and Tobago in 2013 had laid a solid foundation for the long-term development of bilateral ties.He expressed appreciation for China's development achievements, noting that Trinidad and Tobago also has its development dreams and hopes to enhance cooperation with China.As early as 1806, the first group of Chinese people arrived in Trinidad and Tobago via the maritime silk road, he said."In the new era, Trinidad and Tobago is willing to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi, expand trade and investment cooperation as well as cultural exchanges, to help boost the development of relations between China and the Caribbean and Latin American countries," Rowley said.