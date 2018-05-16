Palestinians carry an injured man during clashes with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 15, 2018. Some 4,000 Palestinians Tuesday participated in the protests along the Gaza Strip border at five locations, said the Israeli army. The protests marked the "Nakba Day," which means catastrophe, referring to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the war surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948. (Xinhua)
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 15, 2018. Some 4,000 Palestinians Tuesday participated in the protests along the Gaza Strip border at five locations, said the Israeli army. The protests marked the "Nakba Day," which means catastrophe, referring to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the war surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948. (Xinhua)
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 15, 2018. Some 4,000 Palestinians Tuesday participated in the protests along the Gaza Strip border at five locations, said the Israeli army. The protests marked the "Nakba Day," which means catastrophe, referring to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the war surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948. (Xinhua)
Palestinians carry an injured man during clashes with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 15, 2018. Some 4,000 Palestinians Tuesday participated in the protests along the Gaza Strip border at five locations, said the Israeli army. The protests marked the "Nakba Day," which means catastrophe, referring to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the war surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948. (Xinhua)
Israeli troops detain a Palestinian protester near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 15, 2018. Some 4,000 Palestinians Tuesday participated in the protests along the Gaza Strip border at five locations, said the Israeli army. The protests marked the "Nakba Day," which means catastrophe, referring to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the war surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948. (Xinhua)
Palestinians carry an injured man during clashes with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 15, 2018. Some 4,000 Palestinians Tuesday participated in the protests along the Gaza Strip border at five locations, said the Israeli army. The protests marked the "Nakba Day," which means catastrophe, referring to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the war surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948. (Xinhua)
Palestinian protesters hurl stones at Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 15, 2018. Some 4,000 Palestinians Tuesday participated in the protests along the Gaza Strip border at five locations, said the Israeli army. The protests marked the "Nakba Day," which means catastrophe, referring to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the war surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948. (Xinhua)
Israeli security forces fire tear gas canisters toward Palestinian protesters near Nir Oz along the Gaza-Israel border, on May 15, 2018. Some 4,000 Palestinians Tuesday participated in the protests along the Gaza Strip border at five locations, said the Israeli army. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)