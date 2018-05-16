British PM seeks close trade ties with Turkey after Brexit

Britain is Turkey's "true friend" and hopes that the two countries will build close trade relations after it leaves the European Union in 2019, British Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday.



The prime minister made the remarks in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at 10 Downing Street on the final day of the president's three-day visit to Britain.



The prime minister also said that it is hoped that Britain and Turkey can further develop their security cooperation.

