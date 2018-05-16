Foxconn chooses lead developer for giant Wisconsin complex

Tech giant Foxconn has selected Hammes Company as the lead developer for its massive display-screen producing complex in the US state of Wisconsin, the company said Monday in a statement.



Hammes Company, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is reportedly a national leading developer of health care facilities.



Foxconn will also invite other developers to participate in the development of its Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.



The business park, which will house a display screen plant worth 10 billion US dollars, is planned to expand a site area of approximately 2,900 acres (about 1,170 hectares), poised to be one of the largest of its kind in North America.



Foxconn has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for the manufacturing complex on June 28 at the company's Mount Pleasant site, Wisconsin.



The complex will produce displays used in a wide range of devices and solutions, from the latest generation televisions to self-driving cars, and aircraft systems.



With billions of US dollars of support from the local government, the complex is expected to create 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin, Foxconn said.

