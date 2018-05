6.1-magnitude quake strikes eastern Indonesia

An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude jolted Papua province in eastern Indonesia on Wednesday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.



The quake struck at 09:12 a.m. Jakarta time with an epicenter at 32 km southeast of Tolikara and a depth of 111 km, official of the agency Fahmi Nugraha told Xinhua by phone.



Indonesia is prone to quake as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called the Pacific Ring of Fire.