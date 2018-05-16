Purple flowers attract tourists in south China's Guangxi

Tourists walk through the field of purple flowers composed of lavender and vervain at Sanqian Village of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

Tourists walk through the field of purple flowers composed of lavender and vervain at Sanqian Village of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

Tourists walk through the field of purple flowers composed of lavender and vervain at Sanqian Village of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

Tourists walk through the field of purple flowers composed of lavender and vervain at Sanqian Village of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)