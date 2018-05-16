Purple flowers attract tourists in south China's Guangxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/16 11:58:22

Tourists walk through the field of purple flowers composed of lavender and vervain at Sanqian Village of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)


 

