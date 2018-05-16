African diplomatic corps in Guangzhou to celebrate 2018 Africa Day

The African Consulates General in Guangzhou, China will celebrate Africa Day on May 24, 2018. Officials of the People's Governments of Guangdong, Fujian, Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Hainan provinces and Guanxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps and Africans in Diaspora will join in the celebration.
Africa Day (formerly African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day) is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) (now known as the African Union AU) on May 25, 1963. It is celebrated in all the member countries of the AU on the African continent, as well as around the world.
2018 Africa Day is unique in many respects. It is the first time the day will be celebrated in Guangzhou since the establishment of the first African Consulate General in the city in 2009. Today, the number has risen to 10, including Angola, Congo Republic, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, Uganda and Zambia. Moreover, Africa Day 2018 comes at an important moment in the continent's endeavors toward peace, inclusive economic growth, eradication of corruption in governance and sustainable development. It is also coming against the backdrop of the historic signing of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which will enhance the dignity and well-being of Africa's farmers, workers, and entrepreneurs - particularly women and youth - as it will create more jobs, bring more investments and prosperity for the continent with the aim of prioritizing the production of value-added goods and services that are "Made in Africa."
Remarkably, the vision of the African Union is that of "an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in global arena." Our leaders know this and they are working assiduously to provide opportunities and hope to young people on the continent. More than three out of five Africans are under 35 years of age. Making the most of this tremendous asset means more investment in education, training, decent work, and engaging young people in shaping their future.
We rely on friends and allies, especially China, to achieve these noble objectives. It is in this light that the forthcoming 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to be hosted in Beijing in September is significant. Our leaders are looking forward to a successful Summit. This is against the backdrop of President Xi Jinping's signature idea, the Belt and Road
Initiative, whose impact is being felt in the area of infrastructural development on the continent. Africa remains an all-weather friend of China. Significantly, Sino-Africa relations are on a strong footing and had been even under the OAU, when the support of African nations was crucial in the PRC joining the United Nations (UN) in 1971. It is our hope that the whole world will continue to recognize the enormous potential and remarkable success stories throughout the African continent.