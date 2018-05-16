Mercury mine site converted into tourist attraction in SW China's Guizhou

People visit the scenic spot of Zhusha town in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 15, 2018. Converted from a mercury mine site, the Zhusha town has become a tourist attraction in Tongren City. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People visit the scenic spot of Zhusha town in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 15, 2018. Converted from a mercury mine site, the Zhusha town has become a tourist attraction in Tongren City. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People visit the scenic spot of Zhusha town in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 15, 2018. Converted from a mercury mine site, the Zhusha town has become a tourist attraction in Tongren City. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People visit the scenic spot of Zhusha town in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 15, 2018. Converted from a mercury mine site, the Zhusha town has become a tourist attraction in Tongren City. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)