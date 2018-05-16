S.Korea adds 123,000 jobs in April, unemployment rate at 4.1 pct

Employment growth in South Korea hovered below 200,000 for the third straight month, with jobless rate standing at 4.1 percent, a government report showed Wednesday.



The number of those employed came in at 26,868,000 in April, up 123,000 from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.



The year-on-year growth in job creation stayed below 200,000 since February, after posting a 334,000 increase in January.

It marked the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis that the economy's job creation growth stayed below 200,000 for three months in a row.



Jobless rate stood at 4.1 percent in April, down 0.1 percentage point from a year ago. The unemployment rate for the younger generation aged 15-29 declined 0.5 percentage points to 10.7 percent.

