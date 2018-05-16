S.Korea adds 123,000 jobs in April, unemployment rate at 4.1 pct

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/16 12:08:31
Employment growth in South Korea hovered below 200,000 for the third straight month, with jobless rate standing at 4.1 percent, a government report showed Wednesday.
The number of those employed came in at 26,868,000 in April, up 123,000 from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.
The year-on-year growth in job creation stayed below 200,000 since February, after posting a 334,000 increase in January.
It marked the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis that the economy's job creation growth stayed below 200,000 for three months in a row.
Jobless rate stood at 4.1 percent in April, down 0.1 percentage point from a year ago. The unemployment rate for the younger generation aged 15-29 declined 0.5 percentage points to 10.7 percent.