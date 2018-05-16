Militants attack police headquarters in Riau, Indonesia, 1 dead

Three militants launched a strike on the police headquarters in Riau province of Indonesia on Wednesday and one attacker was shot dead, national police spokesman Muhammad Iqbal said.



The militants rampantly shot the police office located on Sudirman street of Pekanbaru, the provincial capital at 09:00 a.m. Jakarta time (0200 GMT) and they also used knives to stabbed police personnel.



"One terrorist was dead," said Iqbal.



The attack follows a series of terrorist attacks in the country, including the riot in a jail in Indonesia's capital last week, suicide bombings in three churches on Sunday in Surabaya city, the provincial capital of East Java and a suicide bombing in the police headquarters in the city, leaving at least 28 dead with dozens injured.

