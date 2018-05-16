Scenery of Kuankuoshui National Nature Reserve in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/16 12:40:37

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2018 shows scenery of Kuankuoshui National Nature Reserve in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2018 shows scenery of Kuankuoshui National Nature Reserve in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2018 shows scenery of Kuankuoshui National Nature Reserve in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2018 shows scenery of Kuankuoshui National Nature Reserve in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus