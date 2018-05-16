Students practise Huagai lion dance in E China's Jiangxi

Students practise Huagai lion dance under the coach of teacher Xiao Song at Wanhe central primary school in Taihe County, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 15, 2018. The school has introduced lion dance class since 2015. Huagai lion dance, with a history of over 700 years, was listed as the provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2013.(Xinhua/Song Zhenping)

