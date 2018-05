DPRK says may "reconsider" top level meeting with US

A senior official of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Wednesday said the country may reconsider a scheduled DPRK-US top level meeting.



DPRK has earlier cancelled a ministerial level meeting with South Korea to protest an on-going US-South Korea joint military drill.



US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet the DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.